Plasma therapy on coronavirus COVID-19 patients showing encouraging results in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the plasma therapy on some coronavirus COVID-19 patients has shown encouraging results, raising hope for the treatment of others infected by the deadly virus.

“In the last few days, we have tried plasma therapy on four patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Till now the results are encouraging,’’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief said, “We are happy with the positive results shown by 4 patients. Blood & plasma is ready for 2-3 other patients that we have at the LNJP hospital, we may give them the plasma therapy today.’’

The Delhi Chief Minister said this while addressing a joint press briefing with Dr. SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver & Biliary Science, Delhi.

Speaking on his turn, Dr Sarin said, “At this time, we need those people who have recovered from COVID-19 and are at their homes. We need them to show their patriotism and donate blood plasma.’’

The Chief Minister further informed that the Central government had given permission only for limited trials of plasma therapy on serious patients at the LNJP hospital.

''In the next 2-3 days, we will conduct more trials, and then we will seek permission next week, for all the serious patients,'' CM Kejriwal told reporters.

There is currently no cure for COVID-19 and convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for patients. Plasma enrichment technique entails taking blood plasma from a person who has recovered from COVID-19 as it contains antibodies that, when transfused to a sick patient, can boost immunity and help in recovery.