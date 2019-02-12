Security scare at Parliament as Congress' Lok Sabha MP's car tries to enter from exit gate

NEW DELHI: Security forces got into action at Parliament after a car tried to enter the premises from the wrong gate. The car was stopped and is being frisked by the security officials.

The car belongs to Congress Lok Sabha MP from inner Manipur constituency Dr Thokchom Meinya. His car with the number DL 12 CH 4897 bears a sticker of Member of Parliament.

Parliament security personnel are investigating how the security lapse occurred and how did the car manage to enter from the exit gate. A high alert has been sounded in and around Parliament premises.

Delhi: Security on high alert after car of an MP rammed into a barricade in Parliament premises. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QfzNTHRGYX — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

The incident brings back memories of the 2001 Parliament attack when terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had barged into the complex and opened fire. Nine people had been killed in the attack on 13 December 2001 these included five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later.

The five terrorists that had entered Parliament were carrying AK47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and grenades. They were killed in the crossfire by security officials.