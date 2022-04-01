After petrol and LPG price hike, electricity rates to increase in THIS state

New Delhi: For the past few days, consumers have been faced with rising petrol prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war. In what could be a double whammy for residents of Madhya Pradesh (MP), the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (MPERC) has paved the way for a hike of 2.64 per cent in power tariff. The increased tariff will be applicable for the current financial year.

Once the hike comes into effect, electricity consumers in Madhya Pradesh who use up to 30 units of electricity per month will now have to pay Rs 3.34 per unit, up from Rs 3.25 per unit earlier. More than 1.66 crore electricity consumers in Madhya Pradesh use electricity services.

Meanwhile, the department has also hiked the electricity rates in the consumption slabs of 32 to 50 units, 51 to 150 units and 151 to 300 units. Now, a consumer using over 300 units a month will have to pay Rs 6.74 per unit, against Rs 6.65 earlier. However, low Tension (LT) industrial category consumers won’t have to face the hike in electricity rates.

However, the discoms were reportedly seeking an 8.71 per cent increase hike to make up for the revenue deficit, as per the approved tariff plan. MPERC secretary Gajendra Tiwari told PTI that once the commission clears a hike in tariff, the three power distribution companies (discoms) in the state have to issue a public notice, and new rates come into effect seven days after the notice. Also Read: Big ITR Filing Update: FinMin notifies new ITR forms for FY22

Responding to the electricity price hike, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, “On the one hand people are demanding relief from the rising inflation, on the other hand the BJP government is continuously increasing rates to break their backbone.” Also Read: CNG price in Delhi increases by 80 paise per Kg in 4th hike in 1 month; check latest rate

