CNG price in Delhi increases by 80 paise per Kg in 4th hike in 1 month; check latest rate

New Delhi: In yet another jolt to the common man, the prices of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) have been increased by Rs 80 paise per Kg. The hike in the prices has come after the Central government increased the rates of natural gas.

The prices of CNG have been increased in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi by 80 paise. With the latest revision, CNG will sell at Rs 60.81 per kg, up from the previous price of Rs 60.01, according to the latest update on Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) website.

For the unversed, IGL is the major supplier of CNG and piped cooking gas in Delhi and surrounding areas. In the past month, the CNG price has been increased on six occasions. In the last 30 days, the CNG price has increased by Rs 4 per KG. The hike in CNG prices comes in the backdrop of rising oil and gas prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier in the day, the prices of commercial LPG have been hiked for the second time in a month. The rates of 19 kg commercial LPG have been increased by Rs 250 per cylinder effective from today, April 1.

The prices of CNG vary from region to region. In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG will now cost Rs 63.38 per kg. Meanwhile, in Gurugram, the price of one Kg of CNG is Rs 69.17 per kg.

With the latest revision in the prices, the 19 kg commercial cooking gas will now cost Rs 2,253 in Delhi. Previously on March 1, the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 105.

However, in a respite for the common man, who is already faced with daily hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, there has been no increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders today.

