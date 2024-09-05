Amazon To Enable Over $13 Billion In E-Commerce Exports From India By 2024 End

New Delhi: Global e-commerce major Amazon on Thursday said it is on track to enable Indian businesses surpass $13 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by the end of year. The company said that as part of its ‘Amazon Global Selling’ programme launched in 2015, 1.5 lakh exporters have cumulatively sold over 40 crore ‘Made in India’ products to customers across the world.

The total seller base on the programme has grown 20 per cent in the past year. Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that boosting MSME exports is crucial for our nation's economic growth, and e-commerce is proving to be a powerful catalyst in this regard.

“E-commerce exports, supported by programmes like ‘Amazon Global Selling’, is instrumental in providing MSMEs with opportunities to showcase their products to a global audience,” said the minister. The company said that the programme has sellers from more than 200 cities. It is enabling sellers to build global brands by selling to hundreds of millions of customers on more than 18 Amazon global marketplaces in several countries.

According to Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade, at Amazon India, they are investing significantly in tools and technologies to help sellers optimise their reach, enhance product discovery, and increase sales. “Amazon is committed to enabling $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025,” he added.

The minister further said that entrepreneurs from districts, cities, and small towns across India have great potential to take up e-commerce exports. “With the right policies and an enabling ecosystem, we can empower these entrepreneurs and position India as a leading export nation,” said Chaudhary. Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka emerge as states with maximum number of exporters on the programme.