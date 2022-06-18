New Delhi: In order to provide job chances for "Agniveers", officials from the finance ministry met with the chiefs of public sector banks and financial institutions on Thursday, June 16. Early this week, on June 14, the Union Cabinet authorised the Agnipath short-term military recruitment programme that provides young citizens an opportunity to work with the armed forces for a tenure of four years. Candidates chosen for the programme will be referred to as "Agniveers." Meanwhile, it has been decided that banks would look into ways to support "Agniveers" through acceptable loan facilities for skill enhancement, education for company startup, and self-employment, according to a statement from the finance ministry.

The statement noted that the support for "Agniveers" would be provided using already-existing government programmes like Mudra and Stand Up India.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) met with the chief executives of public sector banks (PSBs), public sector insurance companies (PSICs), and financial institutions (FIs) to discuss how the banks and financial institutions can assist the "Agniveers" after their four-year tenure.

The Joint Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs presented the key elements of the Agnipath programme during the meeting. According to the statement, it was decided at the meeting that PSBs, PSICs, and FIs would look into employment options for "Agniveers" in acceptable positions based on their educational backgrounds and skills through appropriate benefits/relaxations, etc.

