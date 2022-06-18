Swiggy agent sends ‘MISS YOU’ texts to woman, company replies

New Delhi: A woman has revealed screenshots of the "creepy" remarks she received from a Swiggy delivery person. After the delivery employee began texting her on WhatsApp, Prapthi claims she filed a complaint with Swiggy's support team.

Number masking is a technology that allows delivery businesses like Swiggy and Zomato to contact customers over the phone without knowing their phone number — and vice versa. Read More: ‘No harassment, bad language, threats’: RBI Governor warns loan recovery agents

However, it appears that the Swiggy representative was able to obtain Prapthi's phone number because she called him through her call record rather than through the app. Following that, the agent started sending her weird messages like "Miss you lot" and "nice your beauty, wonderful behaviour," among other things. Read More: Elon Musk’s SpaceX axed employees for criticising billionaire boss

“I'm sure that most women here can relate to this. I got a grocery delivery from Swiggy Instamart on Tuesday night. The delivery guy sent me creepy messages on WhatsApp today. Not the first time, not the last time something like this is happening,” Prapthi wrote on Twitter.

The Twitter user claimed that she escalated the matter but that Swiggy's customer service team did not provide her with a sufficient response.

"Please do not take harassment allowed by your app lightly," she pleaded with the food and grocery delivery company, noting that agents are aware of their clients' addresses, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

"I've been in a position when an incident evolved into a real physical threat as a result of law enforcement agencies' inaction. So this was a trigger," Prapthi stated, adding that she will no longer order food late at night or while she is alone at home as a result of the incident.

Swiggy's escalation team and the CEO's office contacted her, she stated in an update shared yesterday. "They listened to me and informed me that they would take all necessary steps to stop it and learn from it so that it would not happen again," she wrote.

"What I've heard is that the number masking function works if we utilise the app each time we call the delivery partner," Prapthi speculated on how the delivery employee obtained her phone number. They notice our number if we contact them once with the app and then call them again with our call log."

People encouraged Swiggy to guarantee that such an occurrence did not happen again in the comments section. Some even advised Prapthi to file a harassment case with the police.