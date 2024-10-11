Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari Stirs Controversy By Stamping Car With 'Brahmin Genes' Sticker

New Delhi: Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari is back in the spotlight for her controversial comments about “Brahmin genes.” The head of the content marketing company Just Burst Out recently posted images on X (formerly Twitter) showing her car adorned with stickers that read “Brahmin genes.” This follows her earlier post in August, where she shared a picture with the same phrase, stirring up discussions and reactions across social media.

In her post on X, Tiwari expressed, “Just got my car stamped with #BrahminGenes Born of wisdom, built on strength, and a torchbearer of Hinduism. Proud to be a Brahmin!” Her remarks have garnered over 2.1 million views and ignited discussions across social media.

Take a look at the post here:

Just got my car stamped with #BrahminGenes



Born of wisdom, built on strength, and a torchbearer of Hinduism.



Proud to be a Brahmin ! pic.twitter.com/maWXqIUWWd — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) October 7, 2024

Here’s how users reacted:

One user remarked, “The irony, she is presenting herself as a torch bearer of Hinduism with #BrahminGenes. The torch bearers of Hinduism do not show caste supremacy. They talk about the entire Hindu society. In the name of this fake caste pride, you can fool only people like you, not everyone.”

Another user stated, “I'm also a Brahmin, but I don't flex my caste for reach and fame on social media. Caste divides Hindus. You’ve had enough; it’s time to mute your account.”

A third user commented, “Successfully turning it into one more lost cause like feminism with such unnecessary stunts.”

The fourth user added, “This deep casteism has to die down in India; otherwise, even after five generations, this kind of madness will prevail. Hinduism today is all about just casteism.”