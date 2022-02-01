Budget 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch FM Sitharaman’s Lok Sabha speech

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022 on Tuesday, February 1. The live streaming of the Budget 2022 presentation will begin at 11 am on Tuesday, February 1. Viewers will have a slew of options to choose from to stream the Budget 2022 presentation live.

Where to live stream Budget 2022?

Viewers can view the live streaming of the Budget 2022 presentation on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and news channels. You can watch the live speech of the Finance Minister on Zee News Live TV online. The Budget 2022 can also be live-streamed on the Zee News app on February 1 to get the post-budget analysis to understand the announcements in a better way.

You can also visit the official YouTube and Twitter channels of Lok Sabha and Sansad TV (the official parliament channel) to stream the live presentation of the Union Budget. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the Budget 2022 speech.

When Budget 2022’s live streaming will begin?

As mentioned above, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2022 at 11 Am on Tuesday, February 1, in Lok Sabha. According to media reports, FM Sitharaman is expected to take about 90 to 120 minutes for the Budget 2022 presentation.

In the past few years, she has delivered some long Budget speeches. For instance, in 2019, she had delivered the Budget speech for 2 hours and 15 minutes, which then became the longest speech in Indian history. However, in 2020, she broke her own record by delivering a speech for nearly 162 minutes.

Budget Session 2022

The Union Budget Session 2022 kicked off yesterday, January 31, with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of the Indian Parliament. Also Read: CSC starts providing demat account, digital PAN card service

Soon after President Kovind’s address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022 to give insights into how India’s economy has performed in the last one year. Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2022 today: Here are some interesting facts and history

