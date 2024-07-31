Core Sector Growth Slows Down To 4% In June 2024

New Delhi: India's Core sector growth slowed down to 4 percent in June 2024 from 8.4 percent in the same period last year.

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 4.0per cent (provisional) in June, 2024 as compared to the Index in June, 2023. The production of Coal, Electricity, Natural Gas, Steel, Fertilizer sand Cement recorded positive growth in June 2024," said an official release.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for March 2024 stands at 6.3 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to June, 2024-25 was5.7per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.