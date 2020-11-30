Diesel, Petrol prices unchanged– Check fuel prices in metro cities on November 30, 2020

New Delhi: Fuel prices were unchanged on Monday by the oil marketing companies.

Petrol and diesel prices that remained unchanged for 48 days, saw a rate revision on November 20 (Friday), as state-run oil marketing companies hiked fuel prices.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of VAT. Taxes make up for nearly two-third of the retail selling price.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on November 29.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 82.34 72.42 Mumbai 89.02 78.97 Chennai 85.31 77.84 Kolkata 83.87 75.99

In September, diesel prices saw first reduction since mid-March when Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) froze rates for 82 days to adjust a record hike in excise duty on auto fuels against falling benchmark cost.

Diesel rates had gone up by Rs 12.55 a litre between June 7, when oil firms resumed revising prices in line with cost, and July 25. Diesel price has remained unchanged in the country since July 25, except in Delhi where a reduction in VAT lowered the rate by Rs 8.38 per litre. Petrol price went up by Rs 9.17 per litre between June 7 and June 29 before hitting a pause. The revision cycle again started on August 16 and rates have gone up by Rs 1.51 since then. In all, the petrol price has risen by Rs 10.68 since June 7.

January Brent crude futures, which will expire later on Monday, dropped 46 cents, or 1%, to $47.72 a barrel by 0355 GMT. The more actively traded February Brent contract was at $47.83 a barrel, down 42 cents. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January fell 48 cents, or 1.1%, to $45.05 a barrel., a Reuters report said.

