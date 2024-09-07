Gold Demand In India Surges Post Duty Cut, Global Market Brace For US Elections And Fed Rate Cut

New Delhi: As global markets brace for potential economic turbulence, the outlook for gold has become increasingly uncertain, especially with the upcoming US elections and possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), according to the World Gold Council.

The global shift towards gold as a hedge against macroeconomic risks is also being reflected in India. The uncertainty surrounding the US election and potential rate cuts has driven up demand for safe-haven assets like gold. These developments have led to heightened activity in the gold options market, reflecting concerns about the near-term future.

Meanwhile, India, a key player in the global gold market, continues to show strong demand for the precious metal despite global volatility. Globally, economic indicators present a mixed picture. While overall GDP growth is ticking along at 2.5 per cent, the global manufacturing sector, particularly in Europe and China, is experiencing a slowdown.

In contrast, services continue to support growth figures. In the United States, recent data has been conflicting. Retail sales remain robust, and the stock market continues to climb, but unemployment jumped to 4.2 per cent in August, raising concerns about a possible recession.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole have hinted at upcoming interest rate cuts, which could impact gold prices. Powell indicated that any rate cuts will depend on incoming data, particularly inflation and labor market conditions. This uncertainty has led to increased use of gold options as a hedge by investors, positioning the metal as a safe haven asset.

In, the gold market continues to display resilience. Even as China, one of the largest gold consumers, sees outflows from its gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Indian gold ETFs have seen increased demand. The Indian market remains a significant force in global gold consumption, driven by cultural and investment needs. August saw a continued rise in gold demand, supported by positive domestic sentiment and festival season buying.

India’s robust gold market is supported by factors unique to its economy. With inflation pressures easing and economic growth continuing at a steady pace, gold remains a preferred asset for both retail investors and institutional buyers.

Additionally, as the rupee stabilizes, the cost of importing gold becomes more favorable, boosting demand further. Indian investors, wary of global market volatility, are increasingly looking at gold as a stable investment option, particularly in the current environment where geopolitical risks are high.

With the US election set for November and the Fed likely to embark on an aggressive rate-cutting path, the gold market in India is expected to remain strong. The ongoing slowdown in China may impact global gold prices, but India’s demand is likely to remain robust, bolstered by the country’s deep cultural ties to the precious metal and a growing recognition of its investment potential in uncertain times.