Gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel on September 22, 2020 – Here's what went up and what went down

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices tumbled on weak global trend on Tuesday. Prices of diesel and petrol were reduced while that of brent oil increased. The rupee settled higher.

Gold

Gold prices tumbled Rs 672 to Rs 51,328 per 10 gram in the national capital. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,000 per 10 gram in the previous trading session. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,900 per ounce, while silver depicted a flat trend and was quoting at USD 26.12 per ounce.

Rupee

Rupee settles 20 paise lower at 73.58 (provisional) against US dollar. The BSE Sensex tanked 300.06 points or 0.79 percent to end at 37,734.08 while the NSE Nifty declined 96.90 points to settle at 11,153.65.

Diesel and Petrol

Diesel and petrol prices were reduced for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday (September 22).

The price of petrol was slashed to Rs 81.06 per litre from 81.14 per litre and diesel was reduced to Rs 71.28 per litre from Rs 71.43 per litre in Delhi.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 71.28 Kolkata 82.59 74.80 Mumbai 87.74 77.73 Chennai 84.14 76.72

Oil

Oil prices rose on Tuesday. Brent crude LCOc1 was up 54 cents, or 1.3%, to $41.98 per barrel at 1033 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 for October, due to expire on Tuesday, rose 63 cents, or 1.6%, to $39.94. The more active November contract was up 45 cents, or 1.1%, to $39.99, a Reuters report said.