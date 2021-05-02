हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Good News! Indian Railways deploys 4,000 isolation coaches and 64,000 beds amid surge in COVID-19 pandemic

Isolation coaches are presently utilised in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. The latest demand came from Nagaland and Railways worked swiftly to deploy 10 Isolation Coaches at Dimapur.  Indian Railways has also positioned 50 coaches at major cities of Uttar Pradesh like Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad.

Good News! Indian Railways deploys 4,000 isolation coaches and 64,000 beds amid surge in COVID-19 pandemic

Strengthening the capabilities of the nation in the united fight against COVID-19, Railway Ministry has deployed nearly 4,000 isolation coaches with almost 64,000 beds. As per states’ demand, at present 213 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care with a bed-capacity of nearly 3400 beds.

Isolation coaches are presently utilised in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. The latest demand came from Nagaland and Railways worked swiftly to deploy 10 Isolation coaches at Dimapur. 

Indian Railways has also positioned 50 coaches at major cities of Uttar Pradesh like Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad. As per district authorities demand, isolation coaches are also being shifted from Nandrubar to Palghar and are also being deployed for Jabalpur.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwaysRailways MinistryIsolation CoachesCOVID-19
Next
Story

Govt waives late fee for delayed filing of March, April GSTR-3B, tax payment

Must Watch

PT28M43S

West Bengal Assembly Election Result: Who will win Bengal Election?