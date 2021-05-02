Good News! Indian Railways deploys 4,000 isolation coaches and 64,000 beds amid surge in COVID-19 pandemic

Strengthening the capabilities of the nation in the united fight against COVID-19, Railway Ministry has deployed nearly 4,000 isolation coaches with almost 64,000 beds. As per states’ demand, at present 213 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care with a bed-capacity of nearly 3400 beds.

Isolation coaches are presently utilised in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. The latest demand came from Nagaland and Railways worked swiftly to deploy 10 Isolation coaches at Dimapur.

Indian Railways has also positioned 50 coaches at major cities of Uttar Pradesh like Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad. As per district authorities demand, isolation coaches are also being shifted from Nandrubar to Palghar and are also being deployed for Jabalpur.

