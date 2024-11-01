Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2814788https://zeenews.india.com/economy/gst-collections-in-october-increase-by-9-to-rs-1-87-lakh-crore-2814788.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
GST COLLECTIONS

GST Collections In October Increase By 9% To Rs 1.87 Lakh Crore

In April this year, the total GST mop-up surged to a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 05:03 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GST Collections In October Increase By 9% To Rs 1.87 Lakh Crore File Photo

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in October, in gross terms, were at Rs 1.87 lakh crore, with a yearly jump of 8.9 per cent, according to data from the finance ministry released on Friday. In October 2023, the total collection was to the tune of Rs 1.72 lakh crore.

CGST, SGST, IGST, and cess all increased year-on-year in October, official data made available showed today. So far in 2024, the total GST collection has been 9.4 per cent higher at Rs 12.74 lakh crore, as against Rs 11.64 lakh crore mopped up in the corresponding period of 2023.

In April this year, the total GST mop-up surged to a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore. During the financial year 2023-24, the total gross GST collection was recorded at Rs 20.18 lakh crore, with an 11.7 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

The average monthly collection for the fiscal year, that ended in March 2024 stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, surpassing the previous year's average of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The surge in recent GST collections reflects a positive trajectory for India's economy, underscoring robust domestic consumption and buoyant import activity. The figures bode well for the country's fiscal health and economic recovery efforts, signalling resilience amidst global uncertainties.

The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for five years.

Hair oil, toothpaste, soap; detergents and washing powder; wheat; rice; curd, lassi, buttermilk; wristwatches; TV up to 32 inches; refrigerators; washing machines, mobile phones, are among key items on which GST rates have been slashed substantially, or for some kept at zero, benefiting people of this country.

The GST Council, a federal body comprising the Union Finance Minister as its Chairman and Finance Ministers of all States as members, has played its part in the forum.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK