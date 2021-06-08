Here’s why onion prices have soared so high

Onion prices in Uttar Pradesh have surged to add more woes to people’s lives. The price of onion in Gorakhpur has increased by 50% directly in a week. Primarily, the reason behind the increase in onion prices is due to the heavy rainfall in a few districts in Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, the onions that come from Nashik seem to have rotted and are getting soaked up to 25%. Given the present scenarios, it can be predicted that the prices of onions may increase even more.

The storms and rains in the recent past disrupted the produce and distribution of onions and potatoes and therefore it started rotting due to heavy rain, heat and moisture. Meanwhile, onion was sold at Rs 15 to 20 a kg in the retail market in April and May due to low demand and abundant arrivals in the market. At the same time, good onions were sold in bulk at Rs 1200 to 1400 per quintal.

The good and dry onions are being sold for Rs 30 and soaked onions are being sold at Rs 22 to Rs 26 per kg. Since the soaked onions cannot be kept for more than three days, it is being extracted at low prices. In comparison to earlier, 10 to 15% of onions are turning out to be rotten.

