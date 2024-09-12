This Modi Govt Scheme Will Reduce Your Electricity Bill Drastically - Know How To Apply

New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar Yojana initiative has brought significant changes to the lives of residents in Samarth Nagar, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Solar panels have been installed through this scheme freeing locals from the burden of high electricity bills.

Families that once paid between Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000 for their electricity now have bills reduced to zero. Dr. Gunjan Badarkiya shared that after installing solar panels at home their electricity costs have drastically decreased. Previously, they paid around Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 per month, but now it’s only Rs 800 to Rs 900 per month.

Faster Solar Panel Installation

The process of installing solar panels has also become much faster. It was shared that this positive change came about six months ago when solar panels were installed, bringing significant benefits. Most people in the area are now opting for solar panels which is seen as a great initiative.

The process of getting subsidies and installing the panels is also swift, making it hassle-free for residents. Ketul Vinayak mentioned that after installing solar panels under the Prime Minister's Surya Ghar Yojana their electricity bill has significantly reduced, even with the daily use of air conditioning.

Reduction in High Electricity Bills

A bill of Rs 15,000 has now been drastically reduced. They mentioned that while it took some time to install the solar panels, the benefits are now clear. Previously, they used to get bills ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000 but now it's much lower.

A woman shared that it's only been a month since she installed the solar panels but even in this short time, she's already seeing the benefits. Her electricity bill, which used to be quite high, has now significantly decreased. She believes installing solar panels was a very good decision and feels that everyone should consider getting them for their home.

Excess Energy Generated is Credited to Accounts

HV Shah, the Executive Engineer of Gandhinagar, explained that the Prime Minister's Surya Ghar Yojana is greatly benefiting people. Residents are installing solar panels up to 10 kilowatts based on their needs, ensuring they don't face power shortages. If a home generates more electricity than it consumes the excess energy is credited to their account.

Widespread Adoption of Solar Panels

He shared that in one society in Gandhinagar, 76 out of 120 households have installed solar panels. This is a promising number, showing that people are really liking and benefiting from the scheme.

What is the Prime Minister's Surya Ghar Yojana?

In February 2023, Prime Minister Modi launched the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Under this scheme, households can receive up to 300 units of free electricity. The goal is to install solar rooftops in one crore (10 million) households across the country.

The government also provides subsidies to help with the installation of these solar panels. The main aim of the scheme is to help families save on their electricity bills by providing up to 300 units of free electricity.

You can apply for the Surya Ghar Yojana by visiting the official website at https://www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in/. (With IANS Inputs)