हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Piyush Goyal

India will achieve $400 billion export target this year: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that in FY22 India will achieve $400 billion export target. 

India will achieve $400 billion export target this year: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal asserted that this year (2021-22) India will achieve USD 400 billion export target, something which has never happened before. 

Further, talking about the new markets which will help India to achieve the said export target, Goyal said, "The United Arab Emirates will become a gateway for Indian trade to the Middle East and Africa and we may set up a huge India mart to tap that market."

"Talks on India-UAE Free Trade Agreement is underway. They have committed USD 100 billion for investment and infrastructure creation in India," Goyal said. Also Read: PM Modi urges mayors to launch cleanliness, beautification drive in their cities

Goyal made the following comments on Saturday after laying the foundation stone for the mega common facility centre at the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone in Mumbai. Also Read: Zee Top 50: 'Up-Yogi' is there, then who is 'Main-Yogi'- Akhilesh Yadav

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Piyush GoyalGDPexportsCommerce Ministry
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, December 17: Petrol prices remain unchanged, check rates in your city

Must Watch

PT7M30S

Air Force's 'Parakram Path' will be built on the expressway