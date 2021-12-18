PM Modi urges mayors to launch cleanliness, beautification drive in their cities

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged mayors to work towards cleanliness and beautification of the towns and cities they represented while promoting local products and preserving its heritage for sustainable urban development.

Addressing mayors virtually at the All India Mayors’ Conference held in Kashi, which was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi said: “Unless we keep our cities clean and pay attention to sanitation and hygiene, no matter how many hospitals we build, we will fall short of supply as these are the main causes of diseases.”

Modi said that even Sardar Ballabh Bhai Patel started his career as the mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, pointing out that it is a big responsibility which, if taken seriously, could benefit those pursuing a career in politics immensely.

“We need to modernise while preserving our rich heritage and traditions as we are doing in Kashi. We need to promote local products as Uttar Pradesh is doing through One District One Product scheme. Varanasi is famous worldwide not only because of the temple, but also because of its paan (betel leaves) and saree”, PM remarked.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of having a sensitive approach towards rivers and lakes. He said that water crisis was a global phenomenon and attention needed to be given to rivers flowing by towns. He urged mayors to organise river festivals annually on its river banks in order to make people aware of its historical and cultural importance as well its importance for their existence itself.

He appealed to mayors to take the pledge to keep the cities clean and ensure ban of single use plastics. PM Modi also emphasised the importance of having well-planned sewage and waste water recycling networks.

Similarly, he called for having solid waste disposal and recycling networks, pointing out that he was happy to see that people were getting more and more disciplined in terms of throwing garbage at only designated places.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of extending support to the street vendors through Swanidhi Yojana as they could prove to be the lifeline of a town’s economy as well as ensuring convenient accommodations for workers engaged in major construction activities.

Furthermore, he urged mayors to organise events, contests and festivals of sorts in their respective towns on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsava to stir civic sense a love for the city among people, especially the younger generation.

Kashi is the new model of urban development: Yogi

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Kashi is an ideal example of amalgamation of India’s rich tradition and a modernity, which every city of the country should aspire for, thanks to Prime Minister Modi’s vision and efforts.

CM Yogi said: “Seven years ago, Kashi was much different from what it appears today. The lanes seven years ago were narrow and dirty while live electric wires hanging lose from the poles, posed risk to the people’s lives in almost every locality. At that time, open defecation along railway tracks was a common sight. But, now with the building of lakhs of houses with toilets as well as community toilets, the pitcture of Kashi has changed. It’s a transformed city because of honourable PM’s efforts.”

Yogi said that sustainable urban development plays a key role in the economic development of a state and will contribute greatly towards making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

The Chief Minister said that Kashi has set new standards of development. He emphasised the importance of having an Integrated Control & Command Centre and Integrated Traffic Management for developing a city into a smart city. He mentioned the role played by ICCC during the fair at Kumbh in security management.

Yogi said that 17.5 lakh people have got houses under PM Awas Yojana while Led lights are illuminating 16 lakh localities in UP.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri also spoke on the occasion. A three-day exhibition showcasing UP’s achievements in terms of urban development is also underway.

