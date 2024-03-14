NewsBusinessEconomy
WHOLESALE INFLATION

India WPI Inflation Eases To 0.2% In February

Fuel and power basket inflation eased to -1.59 percent last month from -0.51 percent in January.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India WPI Inflation Eases To 0.2% In February

New Delhi: India's wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) eased to 0.2 percent in February as compared to 0.27 percent in January, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed on Thursday.

"The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.20% (Provisional) for the month of February, 2024 (over February, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in February, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, electricity, machinery & equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers etc," said an official release.

Fuel and power basket inflation eased to -1.59 percent last month from -0.51 percent in January. In manufactured products, inflation was -1.27 percent as against -1.13 percent.

The month over month change in WPI index for the month of February, 2024 stood at 0.07% as compared to January, 2024.

For the month of December, 2023 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 151.8 and 0.86% respectively. 

The other goods that recorded an increase in inflation during Feb include natural gas, electricity, machinery & equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers etc.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!
DNA Video
BJP 2nd Candidate List Update: Know about VIP candidate of BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: A picture that puts BCCI to shame
DNA Video
DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
DNA Video
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
DNA Video
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?
DNA Video
President of Pakistan will make his daughter the first lady
DNA Video
DNA: Big trouble for China!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds
DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel