NewsBusinessEconomy
NARENDRA MODI

Indian economy can touch $20 trillion by 2047: Bibek Debroy

Releasing 'The Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100', Debroy also said the country's annual per capita income will be over USD 10,000 if the country grows at an average economic growth rate of 7-7.5 per cent in the next 25 years.

Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 02:13 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Indian economy can touch $20 trillion by 2047: Bibek Debroy

New Delhi: Indian economy's size will touch USD 20 trillion by 2047 provided the annual average growth is 7-7.5 per cent in the next 25 years, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Chairman Bibek Debroy said on Tuesday.

Releasing 'The Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100', Debroy also said the country's annual per capita income will be over USD 10,000 if the country grows at an average economic growth rate of 7-7.5 per cent in the next 25 years.

According to him, India will also be among high human development category countries by 2047.

India, which is the world's sixth largest economy with a GDP of USD 2.7 trillion, is currently classified as a developing nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of making India a developed nation by 2047.

A developed country is typically characterised by a relatively high level of economic growth, a general standard of living, and higher per capita income as well as performing well on the Human Development Index (HDI) that includes education, literacy and health.

India was classified as a 'third-world' country at the time of Independence from British rule in 1947. But over the past seven decades, its GDP has grown from just Rs 2.7 lakh crore to Rs 150 lakh crore.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress