Indian Railways install smart windows in train for better passenger experience, maintain privacy –Details here

New Delhi: Indian Railways has been consistently providing many facilities in trains to improve the passenger experience. Latest in the list of convenient feature for passenger is the smart train window. As an experiment project, have installed smart window in New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani train. The smart window ensures privacy of passengers during the journey. For the moment, the smart windows have been installed in the AC1 coach of the New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani train.

The smart windows provide a high level of optical quality, privacy, and reliability. When the rail passenger on board the train turns on the light, the smart window will become 'opaque' in color which in turn thwarts glare from outside. The 'opaque' feature of the window will it impossible for people outside the train to peep inside the coach, thus ensuring the privacy of the passenger during rail journey.

The smart windows will also protect passengers from unwanted lights and give them safety from harsh UV rays. The windows provide better comfort and travelling experience.

Meanwhile, in other news, in the upcoming Union Budget 2021-22, the Ministry of Railways may propose some measure that may refurbish IRCTC's revenue manifold. The tourism and catering wing of Indian Railways is planning to take a novel step to increase its revenues.

Under the new scheme, it may introduce ready-to-eat meals on the pattern of airline services. IRCTC has joined hands with companies like Haldiram, ITC, MTR, Wagh Bakri, and other big food brands to implement this plan. After its implementation, the trains with the pantry system will cease the contract and hand over the responsibility to IRCTC to serve ready-to-eat meals to the travellers.