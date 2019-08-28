close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways plans to end the pain of waitlist tickets

In order to provide safe, secure and comfortable journey to passengers, Indian Railways has taken numerous steps in the recent past.

Indian Railways plans to end the pain of waitlist tickets

New Delhi: In a bid to mitigate train passengers' woes regarding confirmed tickets, the Indian Railways is planning to come out with an alternate.

This has been majorly possible due to the Indian Railways Mission Electrification program.

Railways has initiated a major electrification program for electrifying 100 percent of its Broad Gauge network. Hence, the power coaches which were earlier used for carrying out electric equipment, lights, fans and other prime requisites for the running of the train will now be replaced with passenger coaches.

Now, considering, even if the Railways add two three tier coaches in lieu of the power coaches, it will lead to the creation of almost 144 berths for passengers. This will mean that more waitlist tickets can be converted into confirmed tickets for the passengers.

In order to provide safe, secure and comfortable journey to passengers, Indian Railways has taken numerous steps in the recent past such as provision of lifts/escalators, plastic bottle crusher machines, mechanized cleaning and housekeeping etc. at major stations.

The Economic Survey 2018-19 stated that Indian Railways electrification program would reduce the nation’s dependence on imported diesel oil.

As on 01 April, 2019, Indian Railways has 35,488 Route Kilometre (RKM) of network commissioned on electric traction which constitutes 51.85 per cent of total network and carries 64.50 per cent of freight and 53.70 percent of coaching traffic. The pace of electrification accelerated and a total of 38,000 RKM has been identified for electrification by 2021.

 

Tags:
Indian RailwaysRail passengersMission Electrification
Next
Story

RBI payout to help government invest in infra: Report

Must Watch

PT8M38S

'Biggest confusion in your politics' says Pak's minister Fawad Hussain over Rahul's clarification