'800 Million Indians on Free Ration’: Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy Defends 70-Hour Workweek Concept Again

Narayana Murthy Net Worth In Rupees: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has once again defended his support for the 70-hour workweek, urging Indians to work diligently to help the country achieve a leading position globally. During a visit to Kolkata, a city he described as "the most cultured place in the entire country," Murthy underscored the importance of striving for excellence.

In 2023, Murthy proposed the idea of a 70-hour workweek to accelerate India’s growth. While the suggestion sparked widespread criticism, including concerns raised by the medical community, it also garnered support from some quarters, notably Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

Speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce's centenary launch alongside RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka, Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy said "At Infosys, I said we will go to the best and compare ourselves with the best global companies. Once we compare ourselves with the best global companies, I can tell you we Indians have a lot to do".

'800 Million Indians Get Free Ration'

Adding further, he stated “We have to set our aspirations high because 800 million Indians get free ration. That means 800 million Indians are in poverty. If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will work hard?” he added.

Notably, Indians get free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) under the PM Modi Government. It is a scheme as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat to supply free food grains to migrants and the poor.

Furthermore, Murthy said that he “realised the only way a country can fight poverty is by creating jobs that lead to disposable incomes. The government has absolutely no role in entrepreneurship”. He stressed that entrepreneurs play a crucial role in building nations by creating wealth and generating employment.

"Entrepreneurs build a nation as they create jobs, they create wealth for their investors and they pay taxes. Therefore, if a country embraces capitalism, it will create good roads, good trains, and good infrastructure," he said.

His comments come amid concerns of workplace stress faced by young Indians, resulting in the loss of lives of many. Health experts have also warned of severe consequences of working long hours that may not only be detrimental to the physical and mental health of the employees but may also have serious effects on their personal and social relationships.

Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy Networth:

According to the recently released Hurun India Rich List 2024, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has a net worth of Rs 36,600 crores, making him the fifth-richest person in Bengaluru and 69th richest in India. (Image Credit: IANS Input)