IRCT

IRCTC good news! Indian Railways could soon restore on-board catering services

Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC), a statutory organisation body under the Ministry of Railways, is all set to meet in the last week of October 2021. The members could take a decision to restore the food catering services after 18 months of hiatus. 

New Delhi: In what could be good news for railway passengers, the Indian Railways could soon take a decision related to several facilities such as restoration of on-board catering services on most trains due to the Coronavirus outbreak. 

Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC), a statutory organisation body under the Ministry of Railways, is all set to meet in the last week of October 2021. In the meeting, the members could take a decision to restore the food catering services after 18 months of hiatus. 

Indian Railways has received requests and recommendations from many passengers, committees and agencies to restore the onboard catering services. According to sources quoted in a report by ZeeBiz, the regular catering service could soon start in trains.  

According to the same sources, the Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) could meet on October 22 or 23 to make the final decision related to the resumption of onboard catering services.  

The members of the committee could also discuss other important matters such as starting a base kitchen and an onboard kitchen service. Several Railway authorities and departments have already seen the presentation related to the resumption of the service. 

As of now, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hasn’t officially said anything about the meeting or the resumption of catering services that help the government department rake in more than Rs 1000 crore income. Also Read: Bank of Baroda offering home loan to customers at the lowest interest rate

IRCTC offers an on-board catering service in trains. Previously, the pantry facility was provided in 19 Rajdhani, 2 Tejas, 1 Gatimaan, 1 Vande Bharat, 22 Shatabdi, 19 Duronto and 296 Mail/Express trains. Also Read: I am not worried about my position, but for company’s future: ZEEL’s MD & CEO Punit Goenka on Invesco case

