IRCTC Rakshabandhan offer for women passengers on Tejas Express! Check discounted fare, cashback and more

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced special offer for women passengers under which it the ticketing arm of Indian Railways will be giving discounted fare, cashback and more for women travelling on Tejas Express.

IRCTC is offering the cashback to women passengers travelling in Tejas Express trains running on the Lucknow-Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai route. The IRCTC offer started on August 15 and will run till August 24, 2021. IRCTC will offer a special cashback offer of 5 percent in Tejas Train fare while the cashback will be applicable only for period mentioned above and trips taken during the said period. The amount on the cashback will be credited to the same account from which the tickets were booked. Those women passengers who have already booked tickets during the travel period, can still avail of the offer.

The two Tejas Express trains -- New Delhi-Lucknow and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad -- operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) were back on track again run from February this year, almost 10 months after suspending the service in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Each Tejas Express came back on track with more than 700 passengers capacity and the passengers were provided a Covid-19 protection kit which will contain a bottle of hand sanitiser, one mask and one pair of gloves. Passengers are required to go through thermal screening and hand sanitisation process before entering the coach.