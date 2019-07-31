June Core sector growth marginally rises 0.2% year-on-year

New Delhi: Growth of eight core sectors marginally rose 0.2 percent year-on-year, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 131.4 in June, 2019, which was 0.2 percent higher as compared to the index of June, 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to June, 2019-20 was 3.5 percent, official data showed.

Coal production increased by 3.2 percent in June, 2019 over June, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7 percent during April to June, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers production increased by 1.5 percent in June, 2019 over June, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 1.1 percent during April to June, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production increased by 6.9 percent in June, 2019 over June, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 13.7 percent during April to June, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation increased by 7.3 percent in June, 2019 over June, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 6.9 percent during April to June, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Crude Oil production declined by 6.8 percent in June, 2019 over June, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 6.8 percent during April to June, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Natural Gas production declined by 2.1 percent in June, 2019 over June, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 0.9 percent during April to June, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production declined by 9.3 percent in June, 2019 over June, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 2.4 percent during April to June, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production declined by 1.5 percent in June, 2019 over June, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 1.2 percent during April to June, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.