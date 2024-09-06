Man Receives Mould-Infested Veg Whopper Burger From Burger King, Zomato Says 'Shocking'

New Delhi: A customer has shared pictures of mould-infested burger on his X account, with an added sarcasm that he got the fungus as a 'free deal'.

A Twitter user that goes by the name of Yaman Dev Sharma, shared pictures of the mould-infested burger that he had ordered via Zomato from Burger King.

He wrote, "Ordered from Burger King through Zomato. After finishing the fries, opened the burger (Veg Whooper), and today I got to know that they have launched a new flavour. Where mold is coming free with burger bread."

Responding to the tweet, Zomato responded by saying that the online delivery platform was shocked to see this.

— Zomato Care (@zomatocare) September 5, 2024

Burger King reached out to the customer via his tweet post and asked him to share details like his Contact Number, Store Location, Order ID and Email ID via DM/Inbox. "Hi Yaman, awaiting your details. Kindly share your Contact Number, Store Location, Order ID and Email ID via DM/Inbox so that we can take this further with the concerned team," it wrote.

Hi Yaman, awaiting your details. Kindly share your Contact Number, Store Location, Order ID and Email ID via DM/Inbox so that we can take this further with the concerned team. — BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) September 5, 2024

Netizens were equally shocked with the post. One commented, "Looks like the poor guys ran out of preservatives."

"Because of writing in Hindi Zomato And BurgerKing are deliberately not replying. A few days ago, he gave me a chicken burger instead of veg. BurgerKing I don't know what kind of drug their cooks are taking who are serving veg as non-veg and such rotten fungus covered pav to the customers," another wrote.