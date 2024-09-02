Move To Improve Farmers’ Lives, Approves 7 Seven Major Schemes With Total Outlay Of Rs 13,966 Crore

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved seven schemes to improve farmers’ lives and increase their incomes at a total outlay of Rs 13,966 Crore.

The 7 major schemes for the farmers are as follows:

1. Digital Agriculture Mission: based on the structure of Digital Public Infrastructure, Digital Agriculture Mission will use technology for improving farmers’ lives. The Mission has a total outlay of Rs 2.817 crores. It comprises two foundational pillars

Agri Stack

Farmers registry

Village land maps registry

Crop Sown Registry

Krishi Decision Support System

Geospatial data

Drought/flood monitoring

Weather/satellite data

Groundwater/water availability data

Modelling for crop yield and insurance



The Mission has provision for

Soil profile

Digital crop estimation

Digital yield modelling

Connect for crop loan

Modern technologies like AI and Big Data

Connect with buyers

Bring new knowledge on mobile phones

2. Crop science for food and nutritional security: with a total outlay of Rs 3,979 crore. The initiative will prepare farmers for climate resilience and provide for food security by 2047. It has seven pillars viz

Research and education

Plant genetic resource management

Genetic improvement for food and fodder crop

Pulse and oilseed crop improvement

Improvement of commercial crops

Research on insects, microbes, pollinators etc.

3. Strengthening Agricultural Education, Management and Social Sciences: with a total outlay of Rs 2,291 Crore the measure will prepare agriculture students and researchers for current challenges and comprises the following

Under Indian Council of Agri Research

Modernising agri research and education

In line with New Education Policy 2020

Use latest technology … Digital DPI, AI, big data, remote, etc

Include natural farming and climate resilience

4. Sustainable livestock health and production: with a total outlay of Rs 1,702 crore, the decision aims to Increase farmers income from livestock and dairy. It comprises the following

Animal health management and veterinary education

Dairy production and technology development

Animal genetic resource management, production and improvement

Animal nutrition and small ruminant production and development

5. Sustainable development of Horticulture: with a total outlay of Rs 860 crore the measure is aimed at increasing farmers’ income from horticulture plants. It comprises the following

Tropical, sub-tropical and temperate horticulture crops

Root, tuber, bulbous and arid crops

Vegetable, floriculture, and mushroom crops

Plantation, spices, medicinal, and aromatic plants

6. Strengthening of Krishi Vigyan Kendra with an outlay of Rs 1,202 Cr

7. Natural Resource Management with an outlay of Rs 1,115 Cr