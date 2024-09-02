Move To Improve Farmers’ Lives, Approves 7 Seven Major Schemes With Total Outlay Of Rs 13,966 Crore
Cabinet has approved seven major schemes for improving farmers’ lives and livelihoods with total outlay of Rs 13,966 Crore.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved seven schemes to improve farmers’ lives and increase their incomes at a total outlay of Rs 13,966 Crore.
The 7 major schemes for the farmers are as follows:
1. Digital Agriculture Mission: based on the structure of Digital Public Infrastructure, Digital Agriculture Mission will use technology for improving farmers’ lives. The Mission has a total outlay of Rs 2.817 crores. It comprises two foundational pillars
Agri Stack
Farmers registry
Village land maps registry
Crop Sown Registry
Krishi Decision Support System
Geospatial data
Drought/flood monitoring
Weather/satellite data
Groundwater/water availability data
Modelling for crop yield and insurance
The Mission has provision for
Soil profile
Digital crop estimation
Digital yield modelling
Connect for crop loan
Modern technologies like AI and Big Data
Connect with buyers
Bring new knowledge on mobile phones
2. Crop science for food and nutritional security: with a total outlay of Rs 3,979 crore. The initiative will prepare farmers for climate resilience and provide for food security by 2047. It has seven pillars viz
Research and education
Plant genetic resource management
Genetic improvement for food and fodder crop
Pulse and oilseed crop improvement
Improvement of commercial crops
Research on insects, microbes, pollinators etc.
3. Strengthening Agricultural Education, Management and Social Sciences: with a total outlay of Rs 2,291 Crore the measure will prepare agriculture students and researchers for current challenges and comprises the following
Under Indian Council of Agri Research
Modernising agri research and education
In line with New Education Policy 2020
Use latest technology … Digital DPI, AI, big data, remote, etc
Include natural farming and climate resilience
4. Sustainable livestock health and production: with a total outlay of Rs 1,702 crore, the decision aims to Increase farmers income from livestock and dairy. It comprises the following
Animal health management and veterinary education
Dairy production and technology development
Animal genetic resource management, production and improvement
Animal nutrition and small ruminant production and development
5. Sustainable development of Horticulture: with a total outlay of Rs 860 crore the measure is aimed at increasing farmers’ income from horticulture plants. It comprises the following
Tropical, sub-tropical and temperate horticulture crops
Root, tuber, bulbous and arid crops
Vegetable, floriculture, and mushroom crops
Plantation, spices, medicinal, and aromatic plants
6. Strengthening of Krishi Vigyan Kendra with an outlay of Rs 1,202 Cr
7. Natural Resource Management with an outlay of Rs 1,115 Cr
Live Tv