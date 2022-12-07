topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessEconomy
PETROL-DIESEL RATE TODAY

Petrol, Diesel Price today, December 7: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Read on to know today's petrol and diesel price in your city.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Brent ends below $80 per barrel for the second time in 2022.
  • The price of Brent crude futures dropped $3.33.
  • WTI crude futures reached their lowest settlement of the year at $74.25 a barrel.

Trending Photos

Petrol, Diesel Price today, December 7: Check latest fuel rates in your city

New Delhi: As investors fled the unpredictable market in a shaky economy, oil prices plummeted on Tuesday to their lowest settlement levels of the year, with Brent ending below $80 per barrel for the second time in 2022. The price of Brent crude futures dropped $3.33 to settle at $79.35 a barrel. WTI crude futures reached their lowest settlement of the year at $74.25 a barrel after dropping $2.68. Despite the hip-hop trend of prices of crude oil in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India. However, the price of gasoline and diesel in India has stayed largely steady since the central government cut the tax charge. 

The Center reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in May of this year, which resulted in the last big decrease in fuel prices. In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated every midnight based on the global situation. Delhi's current per-liter prices are Rs 96.72 for gasoline and Rs 89.62 for diesel. (Also Read: WFH but no WFH! IT firms change strategy to let employees work from office)

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. December 07, 2022, in your city:

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Live Tv

Petrol-Diesel Rate Todaypetrol diesel price todayfuel rates todaypetrol price todaydiesel price today

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'