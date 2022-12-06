WFH but no WFH! IT firms change strategy to let employees work from office

New Delhi: As more and more offices are reversing the Work From Home trend, two years after the onslaught of COVID-19, many businesses want their employees to return to the offices and have begun recalling the workforce now that Covid-19 cases have decreased. However, after spending the previous two years working from the comfort of their homes, many appear hesitant to return to the office setting. In addition to hesitation, many people are discouraged from returning to their offices because of the lengthy travel, particularly in a city like Bengaluru.

IT corporations have devised a solution to this problem: establishing numerous offices throughout the city. Even while it may seem impossible, IT firms like Accenture and Persistent Systems have made this a reality by opening smaller offices in places where they already have substantial ones. All of this is being done to accommodate staff members who are hesitant to go back to the main office after Covid.

This year, the IT company Accenture opened three new centres in Jaipur, Coimbatore, and Indore. The business is requesting that its staff work from these cities whenever it suits them. Accenture added, without requiring workers to go back to the office, "We hope this offers you the flexibility to handle your own priorities as you continue to deliver value for our clients."

Persistent Systems, a software corporation, is also opening smaller offices in cities where they already have substantial ones. According to the company's chief operating officer Sameer Bendre, they have opened three additional offices in Bengaluru and three in Pune, each of which can house 200 workers. People are reluctant to go to work because of the commute in cities like Bengaluru, according to Bendre, who spoke to ToI.

In the meantime, Infosys gave its staff the freedom to choose whatever office they wish to report to in a memo it sent out last month. The Bengaluru-based business also stated that workers could come to work on any two days of the week. While Infosys opted for flexibility, other IT behemoths like TCS and Capgemini have made rostering for staff a requirement.