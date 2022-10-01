Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 1, 2022: Check today's petrol and diesel rates in your city

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum update petrol and diesel price in different cities every morning at 6 AM based on foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices. However, the price of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for a long time despite the downward trend in the price of crude oil continues.

However, there is an up mark in the price of crude oil on Thursday. Still in the international market, Brent crude had reached the lowest level in 9 months. Even after, Indian fuel companies have not reduced the price of petrol and diesel.

Ahead of the festive season, experts are anticipating that petrol and diesel will be cheaper in India if the price of crude oil comes below 80 dollars per barrel. It is expected that the prices of Brent crude oil continue to fall till next week, oil prices may become cheaper during Navratri.

The retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state because of regional taxes like VAT or freight fees.

Petrol and Diesel prices in big cities as of today, October 1, 2022:-

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 10.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

How to check the petrol and diesel price through SMS?

The customers of IOCL can send the message on 9224992249 with the RSP code of your city. To know the RSP code of your city, visit ioclpetrol-dieselprice.com