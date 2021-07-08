Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 8, 2021: Fuel rates hiked for 2nd straight day, check rates in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices across the country were increased again on Thursday (July 8) after touching the Rs 100 mark in Delhi on July 7. Petrol prices have been increased by 35 paise to Rs 100.56 per litre in Delhi while diesel rates have been surged by 9 paise to Rs 98.40 per litre in the national capital.

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, petrol prices have been increased by 25 paise to Rs 108.88 per litre. Diesel in the city is retailing at an unchanged rate of 98.40 per litre.

Coming to Kolkata, petrol prices have surged by 39 paise in the city to Rs 100.62 per litre while diesel prices have been increased by 15 paise to Rs 92.65 per litre.

This is the sixth hike in the month of July. In June and May, petrol and diesel prices were surged by a total of 16 times each month, according to daily price notifications by oil retailers.

At present, petrol is selling at above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Sikkim and Ladakh.