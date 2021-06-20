हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Petrol

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, June 20, 2021: Petrol nears Rs 100 in Patna, Trivandrum, check rates in your city

 



New Delhi: After one-day hiatus, petrol and diesel prices across the country were increased on Sunday (June 20), putting a dent in Indians’ pockets. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were increased by 29 paise and 27 paise, respectively. 

With the latest revision in the prices, petrol is now retailing at Rs 97.22 per litre and diesel is selling at Rs 97.97 in the national capital. Likewise, there’s no stopping petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai, which are retailing at Rs 103.36 and Rs 95.44 per litre, respectively.  

However, in Patna and Thiruvananthapuram, petrol prices are now nearing the Rs 100 mark. In the former city, petrol is now retailing at Rs 99.28 per litre while in Kerala’s capital city, petrol is selling at Rs 99.20 per litre. Diesel in these two cities is selling at Rs 93.30 and 94.47 per litre. Also Read: Dubai eases travel restrictions from certain countries including India, check details

At present, petrol is selling at over the Rs 100 mark in eight states and union territories. These include Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Notably, Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district became the first one to witness diesel prices crossing the Rs 100 mark early this month. The district was also the first to see petrol prices fueling over the Rs 100 mark. Also Read: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh likely to receive light showers today: IMD

Petrol and diesel rates in different cities 

City                 Petrol price (per litre)        Diesel price (per litre)

Kolkata                   Rs 97.12                 Rs 90.82 

Chennai                  Rs 98.40                 Rs 92.58 

Bengaluru              Rs 100.47                 Rs 93.26 

Hyderabad             Rs 101.04                 Rs 95.89 

Jaipur:                    Rs 103.88                Rs 96.99 

Chandigarh:            Rs 93.50                Rs 87.62 

