Rains

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh likely to receive light showers today: IMD

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in the next two hours over isolated places of South, East, Northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hindon AF, Indrapuram, Chapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri among other regions. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Delhi and Uttar Pradesh can expect light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms on Sunday (June 20) in the next two hours. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) took to Twitter and wrote, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South, East, Northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hindon AF, Indrapuram, Chapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Khurja, Narora, Kasganj, Atrauli, Nazibabad, Sikander Rao, Etah during next 2 hours.”

Meanwhile, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 20," the IMD said. 

The wait for monsoon might be longer for Delhi, Punjab and other regions as advance of southwest monsoon has become slow. 

"Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period,” the weather department added. 

Gujarat, which witnessed incessant rains on Saturday, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in all the 33 districts of the state on Sunday and Monday. 

IMD Karnataka has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty surface winds in coastal districts of Karnataka on the weekend. 

