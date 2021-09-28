Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 28, 2021: Petrol price hiked for first time in 2 months, diesel surges; check rates in your city

The price of petrol in India was increased on Tuesday for the first time in over two months. As worldwide crude oil prices went to a three-year high, fuel costs rose across the country. While the price of petrol had increased by 19 to 25 paise per litre, the price of diesel had increased by 24 to 27 paise per litre.

In India, fuel prices were at an all-time high. In the financial capital, a litre of petrol costs Rs 107.47. Following the current price hike, the retail price of petrol in Delhi has risen to Rs 101.39 per litre. According to state-run oil companies, this was the first hike in gasoline prices since July 17. In Kolkata, the price of petrol has risen to Rs 101.87. The price of a litre of petrol in Chennai was Rs 99.15 a litre.

On Tuesday, the price of diesel increased dramatically for the fourth time since last week. In Maharashtra's capital, a litre of fuel cost Rs 97.21 with the current hike. To buy a gallon of vehicle petrol in Delhi, you'll have to pay Rs 89.57. In Kolkata, the price of diesel has risen to Rs 92.67 per litre, while in Chennai, it has risen to Rs 94.17 per litre.

On September 28, international oil prices rose for the sixth day in a row, owing to tighter supply and rising demand in various parts of the world. Brent crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $79.95 per barrel at 0248 GMT, their highest level since October 2018. WTI crude futures in the United States rose 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $75.86 a barrel, the highest level since July.