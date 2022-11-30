Petrol-Diesel rate today, November 30: Check latest fuel rates of your city

New Delhi: Tuesday saw a rise in oil prices due to hopes that China's rigorous COVID-19 regulations would be relaxed, but gains were constrained by worries that OPEC+ would maintain its current output levels at its upcoming meeting. Brent crude futures lost 16 cents to close at $83.03 a barrel. WTI oil futures increased by 96 cents to settle at $78.20 per barrel.

Despite the hip-hop trend of prices of crude oil in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India. However, the price of gasoline and diesel in India has stayed largely steady since the central government cut the tax charge. (Also Read: BIG blow to Apple iPhone enthusiasts! Wait longer to get iPhone Pro models-- Here's WHY)

The Center reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in May of this year, which resulted in the last big decrease in fuel prices. In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated every midnight based on the global situation. Delhi's current per-liter prices are Rs 96.72 for gasoline and Rs 89.62 for diesel. (Also Read: WhatsApp data breach: A step-by-step guide to check whether your data is leaked or not)

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 30, 2022, in your city:

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre