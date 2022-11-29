BIG blow to Apple iPhone enthusiasts! Wait longer to get iPhone Pro models-- Here's WHY

New Delhi: Unrest among the employees at Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou, China, could result in a severe supply shortfall. One of the few factories producing iPhone Pro models for international markets, this is one of them. Since the launch earlier this year, the phones have been in short supply. The turmoil, according to a Bloomberg estimate, has caused a backlog of 6 million Apple iPhone Pro devices this year. Delivery delays or a lack of stock availability may eventually result from this.

The estimated delivery time for the iPhone 14 Pro (256GB) in India is four weeks. For remote tier-3 and tier-4 cities, the waiting time could go beyond this. The report claims that the situation is fluid and that additional changes to the time and volume estimations may occur.

Apple is currently busy meeting the strong demand during the holiday season in Western and European countries, which has caused a dent in iPhone production. The decreased quantities might help the iPhone manufacturer reach its ultimate goals.

Workers at Foxconn's Zhengzhou facility participated in widespread protests last week. The company's property, including some security cameras, was damaged by workers. The unrest was caused by problems including late payments and stringent covid restrictions.

Foxconn admitted the payment problem and blamed a "technical fault" for it. They declared to have found a solution. However, it was alleged that over 20,000 employees had departed the organisation the very next day. The lower output volume could also be caused by the smaller staff.