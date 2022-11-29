topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
APPLE

BIG blow to Apple iPhone enthusiasts! Wait longer to get iPhone Pro models-- Here's WHY

Apple is currently busy meeting the strong demand during the holiday season in Western and European countries, which has caused a dent in iPhone production. The decreased quantities might help the iPhone manufacturer reach its ultimate goals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BIG blow to Apple iPhone enthusiasts! Wait longer to get iPhone Pro models-- Here's WHY

New Delhi: Unrest among the employees at Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou, China, could result in a severe supply shortfall. One of the few factories producing iPhone Pro models for international markets, this is one of them. Since the launch earlier this year, the phones have been in short supply. The turmoil, according to a Bloomberg estimate, has caused a backlog of 6 million Apple iPhone Pro devices this year. Delivery delays or a lack of stock availability may eventually result from this.

The estimated delivery time for the iPhone 14 Pro (256GB) in India is four weeks. For remote tier-3 and tier-4 cities, the waiting time could go beyond this. The report claims that the situation is fluid and that additional changes to the time and volume estimations may occur. (Also Read: Get Google Pixel 7 for JUST Rs 23,999 during Flipkart Black Friday Sale; check exchange, discount offers and price calculations here)

Apple is currently busy meeting the strong demand during the holiday season in Western and European countries, which has caused a dent in iPhone production. The decreased quantities might help the iPhone manufacturer reach its ultimate goals. (Also Read: THESE are the Top 5 Indian IT billionaires in Pics; Check their net worth, other key details)

Workers at Foxconn's Zhengzhou facility participated in widespread protests last week. The company's property, including some security cameras, was damaged by workers. The unrest was caused by problems including late payments and stringent covid restrictions.

Foxconn admitted the payment problem and blamed a "technical fault" for it. They declared to have found a solution. However, it was alleged that over 20,000 employees had departed the organisation the very next day. The lower output volume could also be caused by the smaller staff.

Live Tv

AppleApple iPhoneiPhone

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping
DNA Video
DNA: 'Violent match' between Belgium and Morocco
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi Police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala attacked
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS