Petrol prices hit fresh all-time high: Check fuel prices in metro cities on January 18, 2021

New Delhi: Petrol prices on Monday hit fresh all-time high in Delhi after state-owned oil marketing companies hiked rates by 25 paise.

Petrol prices were increased by 25 paise to Rs 84.95 per litre Rs 84.70 per litre while diesel prices too were hiked by 25 paise to Rs 75.13 per litre from from Rs 74.88 per litre, as per data available in Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, diesel prices were hiked to Rs 91.56 per litre, thus witnessing record high.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on January 18, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 84.95 75.13 Mumbai 91.56 81.87 Chennai 87.63 80.43 Kolkata 86.39 78.72

Highest ever rate of Rs 84 a litre for petrol in Delhi was touched on October 4, 2018. Diesel too had scaled to an all-time high of Rs 75.45 a litre on October 4, 2018.

On that day, the government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre in a bid to ease inflationary pressure and boost consumer confidence. Alongside, state-owned fuel retailers cut prices by another Re 1 a litre, which they recouped later.

Since May 2020, petrol price has risen by Rs 14.28 per litre and diesel by Rs 11.83 a litre, price notifications of oil companies showed.

When petrol scaled its highest levels in Delhi on October 4, 2018, the fuel touched a new high of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai. On Wednesday it costs Rs 90.60 a litre in Mumbai. Diesel in Mumbai on Wednesday at Rs 80.78 a litre is higher than the October 4, 2018 rate of Rs 80.10.

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.27%, to $56.27 a barrel while U.S. crude was 1 cent higher at $53.58, a Reuters report said.

