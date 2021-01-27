Petrol prices touch fresh all-time high of Rs 86.30 per litre: Check fuel prices in metro cities on January 27, 2021

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices hit new record highs in the National Capital on Wednesday after oil marketing hiked rates further.

State-owned oil marketing companies hiked petrol prices in Delhi by 25 paise to 86.30 per litre from Rs 86.05 per litre while diesel prices too were hiked by 25 paise to Rs 76.48 per litre from Rs 76.23 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices were hiked to Rs 92.86 per litre, thus witnessing new record high and petrol prices stood at Rs 83.30 per litre

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on January 27, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 86.30 76.48 Mumbai 92.86 83.30 Chennai 88.82 81.71 Kolkata 87.69 80.08

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus. Since then, rates have gone up by Rs 2.34 a litre on petrol and Rs 2.36 in case of diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Live TV

#mute

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.71 a barrel at 0229 GMT, reversing some of Tuesday`s loss.

Brent crude futures climbed 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $56.02 a barrel, adding to a small gain on Tuesday, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs