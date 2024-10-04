PM Internship Scheme: What It Is, How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria & More

New Delhi: The Central government has launched the pilot phase of the Prime Minister's Internship scheme. This is set to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in the fiscal year 2024-25. The internship will start from December 2 with an estimated budget of around Rs 800 crore. This aims to support a diverse group of 1.25 lakh candidates by the end of March 2025.

What is the PM Internship Scheme?

The Union Budget 2024 announced the Prime Minister’s Scheme which aims to offer internship opportunities to one crore youth over five years in 500 top companies. Participants will gain exposure to real-life business environments, explore various professions and discover employment opportunities over a 12-month period. Each intern will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000, along with a one-time support of Rs 6,000. Companies are expected to cover the training costs and contribute 10 percent of the internship expenses from their CSR funds.

Eligibility Criteria for the PM Internship Scheme:

- Age Range: Candidates must be between 21 to 24 years old.

- Employment Status: Must not be engaged in full-time employment.

- Family Background: Individuals from families with government employees are not eligible.

- Exclusions: Graduates from prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs, or those with qualifications such as CA or CMA, are excluded from the scheme.

- Open to ITI and Skill Center Trainees: Youth trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Kaushal Kendras (skill centers) can apply.

How to Apply for the PM Internship Scheme:

- Online Portal: Applications can be submitted at www.pminternship.mca.gov.in, managed by the corporate affairs ministry.

- Registration Period: Candidates can register with minimum data from October 12 to 25.

- Shortlisting Date: Applicants will be shortlisted on October 26.

- Selection Process: Companies will select candidates from October 27 to November 7.

- Offer Acceptance: Selected candidates will have from November 8 to 15 to accept their internship offers.

- Multiple Offers: Each candidate may receive up to three offers.