New Delhi: A WhatsApp message is going viral on social media, that says that Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' has passed away three days after the death of the veteran industrialist.

Exposing the truth behind the viral WhatsApp message, Mumbai Police has said that the news that is circulating in social media is false. Ratan Tata's dog Goa is still alive and well, as confirmed by senior Mumbai Police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar in an Instagram post.

The fake message which claimed that Goa had died was circulated widely on social media. "Sad news ...Tatas pet dog Goa dies after 3 days of his death ... That's why they say that Dogs are more faithful to their masters than human beings." the message read.

Addressing the rumors in an Instagram post, inspector Kudalkar wrote that Goa was alive and doing fine. Kudalkar wrote, “A WhatsApp message is circulating about Late Ratan Tata Ji’s pet dog, Goa, passed away. I verified this with Shantanu Naidu, who is also known as a close friend of Tata Ji and he confirmed that Goa is doing fine. Please make sure to verify facts before sharing posts.”

Inspector Kudalkar is renowned for his commitment to the well-being of animals. Animal welfare organizations like PETA have acknowledged Kudalkar's dedication to animal welfare.

Additionally, Inspector Kudalkar advised internet users not to believe rumors and false information. In particular, he cautioned the public to exercise extreme caution when it comes to unsubstantiated statements disseminated over social media.

At the Tata Group's headquarters in Bombay House, Goa has grown to be a cherished pet to the late chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. In keeping with the Parsi custom of Sagdid, the stray dog also attended Tata's funeral.