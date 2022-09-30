NewsBusinessEconomy
RBI GOVERNOR

RBI keeps inflation projection for FY23 to 6.7%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the impact of inflation globally is weighing heavily on the domestic market. For third quarter, inflation is estimated at 6.5 per cent and further down to 5.8 per cent in March quarter with risks evenly balanced, the governor said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 12:50 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Reserve Bank on Friday retained its inflation projection for current fiscal year at 6.7 per cent.
  • 'The impact of inflation globally is weighing heavily on the domestic market': RBI Governor.
  • For first quarter of next fiscal year, retail inflation is forecast at 5 per cent.

Trending Photos

RBI keeps inflation projection for FY23 to 6.7%

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank on Friday retained its inflation projection for current fiscal year at 6.7 per cent amid global geopolitical developments triggered by Russia-Ukraine war. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the impact of inflation globally is weighing heavily on the domestic market.

For September quarter of 2022-23, RBI projected retail inflation at 7.1 per cent. For third quarter, inflation is estimated at 6.5 per cent and further down to 5.8 per cent in March quarter with risks evenly balanced, the governor said.

For first quarter of next fiscal year, retail inflation is forecast at 5 per cent. The RBI on Friday raised the benchmark lending repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9 per cent. The central bank has the mandate to keep retail inflation in a band of 2-6 per cent.

Live Tv

RBI GovernorShaktikanta DasRepo rateRetail inflationFiscal deficit

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022