Union Budget 2020-21: Expect a business-friendly budget, says TCS COO NG Subramaniam

TCS COO further said that the industry expects a ''business-friendly budget.''

NEW DELHI: N Ganapathy Subramaniam (NGS), Chief Operating Officer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday hailed the central government for taking inputs from the industry and promoting foreign investments.

TCS COO further said that the industry expects a ''business-friendly budget.''

Speaking about his expectation from the Union Budget 2020, Subramaniam said, ''I hope that this will be a business-friendly budget. The way the government has been taking inputs and promoting foreign investments. As well as, questions related to what each industry needs have been asked and we have been very explicit about what we want.''

The TCS COO said that ''the government has been very receptive'' and expressed hopes that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ''will pull something great for all of us.''

He also outlined how TCS can play its role in making the world better for the next generation, the technology used for the creation of greener world, and challenges that emerge from the geopolitical tensions during a candid chat with Swati Khandelwal.

Subramaniam said this on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1.

Union Budget 2020Union Budget 2020-21TCSN G Subramaniam
