Vishal Mega Mart, MobiKwik IPO: Allotment Of Shares Likely Today, Know How To Check Status, Today's GMP
Know How to check Vishal Mega Mart, MobiKwik IPO allotment status Via BSE website And Via Linktime.
New Delhi: The allotment of Vishal Mega Mart and MobiKwik IPO shares might take place on Monday (December 16) through the basis which investors can determine if and how many shares of the companies they have been allocated.
How to check Vishal Mega Mart, MobiKwik IPO allotment status Via BSE website And Via Linktime
The shares of Mobikwik and Vishal Mega Mart are scheduled to be allotted today. Investors can check the allotment status of their shares on the BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India official websites. Here are the links to be followed:
Allotment status on BSE
https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Allotment status on Kfin Technologies
https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
Allotment status on NSE
https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP
As per reports, the Vishal Mega Mart latest GMP suggests a premium of Re 19-20 w.r.t its issue price of Rs 74-78 apiece, suggesting that the scrip will trade higher on its stock market debut. It must however be noted that since grey market premium is the parameter driven from unlisted market, the real time value on stock market can vary.
MobiKwik IPO GMP
As per reports, the MobiKwik latest GMP suggests a premium of Re 150 w.r.t its issue price of Rs 265-279 apiece, suggesting nearly 55 percent gain.
