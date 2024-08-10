New Delhi: Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube has sadly passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday, August 20, 2024. After a courageous two-year battle with lung cancer, Wojcicki’s husband Dennis Troper shared the news of her passing in a heartfelt Facebook post.

Who was Susan Wojcicki?

Susan Wojcicki was a prominent figure in Silicon Valley and one of the highest-profile women in tech. She joined Google early on and became one of the company's longest-serving employees. Born on July 5, 1968, in Santa Clara, California, Susan was the daughter of Stanley, a physics professor at Stanford University, and Esther, a journalist and teacher at Palo Alto High School.

Susan Wojcicki studies history at Harvard University before spending time as a photojournalist in India. Upon returning to the US, she earned a degree in Economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and later completed an MBA at UCLA.

Her Time at Google

Susan Wojcicki’s journey in tech began with a marketing role at Intel, but her pivotal moment came when a mutual friend introduced her to Google’s founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page. At that time, Google was just starting out and Wojcicki offered them space in her garage in Menlo Park—Google’s very first office. Reflecting on this, she later described it as “one of the best decisions of my life.”

Joining Google as its 16th employee, Wojcicki took on the role of marketing manager. She played a key role in spreading Google’s presence on college campuses and even redesigned the Google logo, famously removing the exclamation mark. Among her most significant achievements was spearheading the development of AdSense.

Susan Wojcicki Becomes YouTube CEO

After nearly nine years at the helm, Wojcicki announced her decision to step down as YouTube’s CEO in February 2023. Her tenure was marked by both tremendous growth and significant challenges. YouTube grappled with controversies involving conspiracies, propaganda, and violent content, turning it into a major battleground for debates on free speech and internet regulation.

In response, Wojcicki implemented numerous safeguards to address concerns from sponsors, creators, and regulators, striving to balance the platform's rapid expansion with the need for responsible oversight.

Wojcicki played a key role in the $1.65 billion dollar purchase of YouTube in 2006 , a move that significantly shaped the platform’s future. As CEO, she was instrumental in growing YouTube’s user base to 2.5 billion monthly users.

Susan Wojcicki’s career has been nothing short of remarkable. From offering her garage as Google’s first office to leading the company’s advertising business and then steering YouTube through a decade of growth, her journey has been extraordinary.

Wojcicki married Dennis Troper, a fellow Google veteran, in 1998. Together, they built a life and a family. Tragically, earlier this year, they faced an unimaginable loss when their son, Marco, passed away at the age of 19 due to an accidental drug overdose. Despite her many professional achievements this personal tragedy has profoundly marked her journey.