AIBE 18 2023 final Answer key To Be Out Soon At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Latest Update Here

BCI will soon release the answer key for the AIBE 18-2023 candidates who have applied for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). They are advised to keep an eye on the All India Bar Examination official website. According to past trends, it is expected to be out this week.

The AIBE examination was held on December 10, 2023, in various centers across the country. BCI will release the provisional answer key this month on their official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Candidates who have applied for the examination are allowed to object to the answer key until the deadline. The final answer key will be prepared after considering the objections raised by the candidates. Once the answer key is out, it will be updated here.

AIBE 18 2023 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the link that reads “AIBE 18 2023 Answer key”

Click on the PDF button, and the answer key will appear on the screen.

Check and download the answer key.

Keep a hard copy with you for future reference.

AIBE 18 Cut-Off

Candidates in the general and OBC categories must receive 45% of the qualification marks, while candidates in the ST\SC category must receive 40%. The authority reserves the right to remove certain questions from the answer key in the final round.