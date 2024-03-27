AIBE 18 Result 2024 Released At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AIBE 18 Result 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) announced the AIBE 18 result 2024 on March 26, 2024. The official website for checking the All India Bar Examination results is allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who took the qualifying exam can access their AIBE XVIII results 2024 by entering their registration number and date of birth. The AIBE 18 final answer key 2023 was released on March 21, 2024. In the final answer key of AIBE 18, seven questions have been withdrawn. The AIBE cut off would be calculated out of 93 marks instead of 100 marks. Apart from the withdrawn questions, many responses for each set have also been changed. The BCI made these changes after considering the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key of AIBE 18.

AIBE 18 Result 2024: Steps to download result here

Visit AIBE's official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 18 result link on the AIBE homepage.

Candidates will be directed to the AIBE 18 results portal.

Fill in your registration number and date of birth in the areas provided.

When you provide the necessary credentials, the All India Bar Examination result will appear on the screen.

Check all of the information on the scorecard carefully.

Download and print the AIBE 18 scorecard for future reference.

“The candidates who have uploaded other documents instead of the Enrolment certificate, their results are withheld. Those candidates need to send their enrolment certificates to the email address bci.helpdesk@smartexams.in before April 10, 2024. The results of such candidates will be declared by April 15, 2024,” reads the official notification.