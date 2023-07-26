trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640649
APOSS SUPPLEMENTARY RESULTS 2023

apopenschool.ap.gov.in, APOSS Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10th, 12th Results Declared At apopenschool.ap.gov.in- Direct Link Here

APOSS Supplementary Results 2023: APOSS students who take the supplementary open school tests can view their results on the website apopenschool.ap.gov.in, scroll down for more details and steps to download scores here.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

APOSS Supplementary Results 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has issued the AP Open School SSC and Intermediate Exams 2023 supplementary results. Students who took the supplementary open-school tests can view their results on the website apopenschool.ap.gov.in. To pass the APOSS examination, a student must obtain at least 35 marks, or a grade D or 33%. The AP Open School 10th and 12th-grade tests began on April 3, 2023.

The examination authority revealed the results on May 22, 2023. Students who failed one or two topics or who wanted to improve their grades took the APOSS Supplementary examination. The APOSS SSC and Inter Supplementary results are now available on the main website. Candidates are advised to check their scores by entering application number and roll number on the official website.

APOSS Supplementary Results 2023: Steps to check scores here


Step 1: Visit the AP Open School Society (APOSS) homepage at apopenschool.org.

Step 2: Navigate to the appropriate Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 10 Result 2023 and Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 12 Result 2023 URLs.

Step 3: In the new result window, type in your username/roll number and password.

Step 4: Submit the information, and the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print APOSS Result 2023 for future reference.

APOSS Result 2023; direct link to check scores here

Meanwhile, over 6 lakh students took the AP Matriculation Exam 2023. The SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh were held from April 3 to April 18. The class tenth examination was taken by a total of 6,05,052 students. In Andhra Pradesh, 3,09,245 boys and 2,95,807 girls took the exams. Parvathipuram Manyam is the top district, with a pass percentage of 87.47%, while Nandyal District has the lowest pass percentage of 60.39%.

