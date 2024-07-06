APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2024 Released At apsc.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) released the admit card for the APSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2023 on July 6, 2024. The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) admit cards are available for download at apsc.nic.in for candidates who have been shortlisted for the main exam.The APSC CCE Mains Exams will begin on July 26, 2024 and end on July 28, 2024. The provisional answer key for the APSC CCE preliminary exams was released on March 19, 2024, the day after the exams were held on March 18, 2024. On May 9, 2024, the APSC CCE Prelims exam results were released.

The written exam and personality test will make up the main exam. The written exam will consist of six papers of the conventional essay/objective type with limited words. The interview test scores will be taken into account when ranking candidates.

APSC CCE 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website apsc.nic.in.

2. Click the "Download e-Admission Certificate for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2023" link on the homepage.

3. Type in your birthdate, application roll number, and examination name.

4. A screen will display your admit card.

5. Download and save a copy of the admission card.

There will be six papers in the main written exam, the first of which is an essay with 250 marks and three hours to complete. General studies papers two through six have three hours and 250 marks each. The candidate may choose to write the paper in either Assamese or English.